KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-Quart Stand Mixer | $300 | Best Buy



Best Buy’s been running some one-day-only sales as of late, and we’re gonna be honest: They’re not to be missed. Today’s blink-and-it’s-gone sale is on the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-Quart Stand Mixer. If you’re a home chef of any kind, you’ll know that brand new (as in, not “refurbished” ) and brand name products like this rarely drop down in price, so this is exciting. The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus is a bowl-lift stand mixer that’s down to $300, instead of its usual $450. It’s “dads and grads” season, so it makes an ideal gift for one of those. But also ... Just get it for yourself. This model is on sale in all four colors, can run at 10 speeds, and includes four attachments (though it’s compatible with 10 total) . Fresh out of the box and 33% off today only? Deal.