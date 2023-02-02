The “It Girl” of Water Bottles Is 11% Off

MoChic Flat Water Bottle | $25 | 11% Off | Amazon

“Romanticize your life, ” they say. “Stay hydrated,” they say. This water bottle does ... a little of both. The flat water bottle trend has been around for a while, but this one by MoChic is an affordable $25, and is BPA free. Obviously. Hot girls don’t drink from BPA water bottles. This 13oz bottle slips easily into any tote bag or purse because of it’s flat, A5 notebook shape. The edges are covered in a TPU material—think silicone but better—for grippy, non-slip edges. The whole thing is leak-free too—a solid seal all around. Stay hydrated and make an Instagram story about it while you’re at it: this water bottle is too cute to not share with th e world.