Apple just unveiled the next wave of smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds. The tech giant has dazzled consumers with the iPhone 17 in all its funky colorways, plus we get updated to the Apple Watch and AirPods.

All models of the new iPhone 17—whether it's the standard, Pro, or Pro Max, whether it's white, black, or the new orange, and across all storage options—are already sold out. You can check in here to see if they add more inventory, but as of right now, you'll have to wait before you can upgrade your phone.

Shop Apple at Walmart The biggest upgrade we're seeing with the AirPods Pro 3 is real-time AI translation. You can communicate with someone who is speaking a different language from you, and AI processing will take their words and speak them back to you in your native tongue. This is literally the babel fish from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

See AirPods Pro 3 at Walmart We're also getting the Apple Watch Series 11 along with the more affordable Apple Watch SE 3. You get even more health insights than ever before, such as the ability to take an ECG at any time. They are thin, lightweight, and built to last, but I guess only time will tell.