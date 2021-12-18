Blue Yeti USB Microphone | $90 | Amazon

Okay, even if you don’t want to start a podcast, Blue’s Yeti mic is a tried and true tool for any streamer, gamer, podcaster, or audiobook voiceover actor. This small, sleek mic comes in several cute colors, but its specs are what really make this deal amazing. This mic includes a condenser, so your voice will sound crystal clear instead of quiet and muffled like a phone mic . It also includes voice effects so you can mess with your audio, and it’s a simple plug-and-play setup to get started. You can use this for Zoom meetings, Twitch streams, YouTube videos, music recording, and honestly anything that makes sound. It’s 31% off today, saving you $40 on your new favorite creative tool.