Matt Fraction and David Aja’s Hawkeye is one of my favorite comics ever. I was pleasantly supposed when I learned this would be the blueprint for the new Disney+ show and the merch to follow . I’ve made it a habit of keeping my Pop! collection very specific to dogs and Marvel characters I love, well, Funko did it again. Kate Bishop joins Clint Barton in vinyl figure form. Kate comes with the adorable Pizza Dog, aka Lucky. The attention to detail is always perfect with these like Lucky’s iconic wink and Clint’s hearing aid. This is pre-order but snag them now if you’ve fallen in love with the two hawks also. They are expected to ship in February.