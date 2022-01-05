Elgato Stream Deck XL 32-Key Switch Board | $220 | Amazon

Streamer? YouTuber? Someone who has a weird obsession with hotkeys? Whatever your creed, the Elgato Stream Deck XL is a fun tool. Its 32 LCD keys can be customized with custom actions and their associated icons, and today, you can grab one for $220 at Amazon.

Normally $250, the Elgato Stream Deck XL has direct integrations with many popular apps, smart home products, and more, allowing you to change scenes, mute mics, and play all your favorite cheesy soundbites in Streamlabs OBS, Xsplit, or Elgato with a single tap.

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 04/20/2020 and updated with new information on 01/05/2022.