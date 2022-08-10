Echo Show 5 | $40 | Amazon



Smart homes are becoming more normal as the tech becomes cheaper, and people start to understand the pros and cons of these setups. If you’ve started your journey into smart tech but have yet to grab yourself a worthwhile hub, then you’ll be pleased to know the Echo Show 5 is 53% off today at $40, and is a great way to control your home with ease. The Echo Show 5 works with Alexa to interface and control your other smart home tech, set alarms, make video calls, stream music, stream shows, and can be controlled entirely with your voice. This device is an easy way to keep an eye on how your home is working, keep in touch with loved ones, and be entertained, all in one very convenient device, as long as you like Alexa.