Hyperkin ‘The Duke’ Wired Controller for Xbox | $65 | Amazon



The original controller for the first Xbox donned “The Duke” earned its name from being simply ginormous. Here we are 20 years later with controller design becoming more and more refined over the years. Though, there is still something nostalgic and oddly fun about playing with this beast. In celebration of Xbox’s 20th anniversary, Hyperkin released an updated version of The Duke. Now adding bumpers to mimic the black and white buttons as well as integrating precision analog triggers, this beast will be a joy to pick up in your tiny hands. It’s also down to $65.