I have, on many occasions, gone long on the fact that I’m a terrible sleeper. I’ve done it in daily pillow deals. I’ve done it when extolling the virtues of various mattresses. As a result, I have neck pain. Back pain. My massage therapist is politely concerned. Pillows have helped with the occasional concern (acid reflux, etc.), but I was not truly blown away by one until recently. I was sent a Dosaze Curved Orthopedic Memory Foam Pillow, which is a label I was unfamiliar with and what I assumed was a product I’d tried dozens of times before. Folks, I was wrong.



The Dosaze pillow arrives rolled up in a box. Once you remove it, it springs and rises into shape pretty quickly. I didn’t need to spray it with a scent booster or anything; no weird chemical smells to be found. Already a good sign. I had forgotten it was the orthopedic model, so the divot surprised me, but then I remembered: Ah, yes. That’s where your head goes. Before bed, I changed out my non-memory foam pillow (one that I got from Casper, which was great for about a year) with the Dosaze one. Then I forgot that I had done it. And then when I went to bed? Oh, baby.

As soon as I hit the pillow, my neck felt supported. My shoulder muscles had relief. My entire body adjusted, and I was more comfortable almost immediately. This all happened within; I want to say, 15 seconds. So I was soothed, comforted, supported, and all the other verbs you want to hear from a best friend or therapist or pillow. But the real test was the rest of the night. See. I’m not one particular kind of sleeper. I fall asleep on my back to accommodate my cat, who wants to be in between my legs. This is not my preferred position, but it’s hers. I’m more naturally a side sleeper, so I generally shift that way overnight. When I wake up, as I do, I’ll sprawl out on my stomach. Guess what? The Dosaze pillow was comfortable no matter what.



I thought that maybe it was a placebo effect like I was so excited for the pillow to be good that I willed it into working, but it’s true. Dosaze even has in-house ergonomists (really) that designed the pillow to “promote body alignment” in everyone. On top of that, it offers the “luxuriously cushy support” the website advertises in any position, too. Take it from me, a born skeptic and toss-and-turner: Worth it. I continue to feel the physical changes sleeping on an orthopedic pillow causes. I even like going to sleep now! Who knew?