Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | $60 | 45% Off | Bed Bath & Beyond
Aww, look at this little guy! This Keurig K-Mini is a basic little Keurig that packs quite a punch, perfect for the off-to-college kid who doesn’t have a kitchen in their dorm but chugs coffee. This Keurig includes compact K-Cup storage, and can brew between six and 12 ounces at a time. Watch out, iced coffee obsessives: it’s capable of making iced drinks too. Fancy coffee machines are fine, but they basically require an advanced degree to operate—and obviously if you’re starting college, you don’t yet have one. Just pop a K-Cup in this adorable machine and get to studying.