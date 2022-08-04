Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | $60 | 45% Off | Bed Bath & Beyond

Aww, look at this little guy! This Keurig K-Mini is a basic little Keurig that packs quite a punch, p erfect for the off-to-college kid who doesn’t have a kitchen in their dorm but chugs coffee. T his Keurig includes compact K-Cup storage, and can brew between six and 12 ounces at a time. Watch out, iced coffee obsessives: i t’s capable of making iced drinks too . F ancy coffee machines are fine, but they basically require an advanced degree to operate—and obviously if you’re starting college, you don’t yet have one. Just pop a K-Cup in this adorable machine and get to studying.