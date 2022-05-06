20% off The 4-in-1 Cheese Chopper | $40 | Amazon



If you’re a cheese enthusiast you might have come across the biggest pain after purchasing the most delicious block, preservation. Finding the right container to keep cheese fresh can be a challenge. If you spent a little cash on a fabulous fromage you want to get your money’s worth. The Cheese Chopper is here to save that gorgeous gouda. Buying a higher quality cheese rather than the pre-shredded or sliced ones you see in the dairy aisle is ideal . The Cheese Chopper doubles as an airtight container and slicer/grater. Pick from a wire or blade option as your slicer to get the thinness or thickness you desire . It’ s handy, easy to clean , and easy to use. Br icks of cheese up to 2 pounds are no problem . A guidebook is induced so you get the most out of this adjustable cheese slicer. Get the charcuterie board ready and never waste a single piece of swiss or manchego again.

Advertisement