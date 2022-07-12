Braun Series 9 Electric Razor | $200 | Amazon

I’ve always preferred the electric razor to a traditional one. It’s quicker and easier and I don’t get razor burn from it. Braun has an excellent option in their Series 9 which happens to be down to just $200 for Prime Day. It has a gentle glide and even comes with a pop-out precision trimmer for perfectly shaping your beard or mustache. Perhaps the most important feature is the LED display which shows the battery level. There have been too many times that I’ve gotten partway through shaving only for my razor to die on me with half a beard. Most recently was right before a wedding which resulted in me charging it on the way with a car adapter and then finishing up in the venue parking lot. Don’t let yourself become me. You can be better.