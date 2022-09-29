As we’re make our way into the last quart of 202 2, it’s high time we settle in our homes as the weather cools down to watch some movies, shows, and sports on a brand new smart TV. That sounds like a good idea, doesn’t it? W e’ve broken down which TVs are the best for each situation—whether you want to play video games with the best performance or is you’re trying not to break the bank.

Best 8K Smart TV



Samsung 85" Class Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series | $6,998 | Amazon

If you have the space and budget for it, the Neo QLED 8K is something to behold. While there may not be a ton of 8K context to watch or play right now, there are some major benefits to using an 8K TV. For one, because the LEDs are a fraction of the size of what you’d find in a 4K TV, you get much lower levels of blooming happening when bright objects are against a dark background.



Best Budget Smart TV

Insignia 50" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV | $40

If you’re not too picky and don’t really notice the slight technical differences across the higher-end brands’ TVs , there’s no sense spending thousands of dollars on them. With this, y ou’ll get a 4K image and be able to use the integrated Fire TV to watch movies and TV shows from all your favorite apps. Decent color in either dark or bright rooms. It’s also last year’s model so you’ll save a decent chunk of money too .

Best Smart TV for Gamers

LG OLED C2 Series 65” 4K Smart TV | $1,7 97 | Amazon

HDMI 2.1 unlocks a lot of potential for your TV. The PS5 and Xbox Series X are capable of 120Hz which means gameplay at 120 frames per second. however, it’s only able to reach that level so long as the output is traveling into an HDMI 2.1 port. The LG OLED C2 has four of them, so no need to mess around with cords when switching between consoles to get the best-looking picture. T he TV is also working with an auto low-latency mode for minimal input lag and a crisp OLED screen to show rich colors and deep blacks.

Best Smart TV for Outdoors

Samsung 55" Class QLED 4K UHD (Partial Sun) The Terrace Series | $3,195

You shouldn’t just take any TV and set it up outside. Y ou need to pack it all back up inside when you’re done or you may even ruin it with surprise rain showers . you’re also gonna be fighting some major glare because of that big round thing in the sky we call the Sun . Alternatively, you can get a dedicated outdoor TV that has vivid brightness levels which are optimized for viewing in daylight as well as weather-resistant durability to protect against dust and water (IP55).

