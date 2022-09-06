The PS5 has been out in the wild coming up on two years now, yet they are still difficult to come by. Check here for stock updates and sales on games and accessories for both the new console as well as its predecessor–the PS4.

The PS5 has been out coming up on two years now, but it’s still pretty difficult to get your hands on. Amazon has a PlayStation 5 bundled with Horizon Forbidden West for $550. However, in order to purchase, you need to request an invitation to be allowed to buy. This has been coming in waves. If you’ve been trying to get a PS5 for nearly two years now with no luck, this is a pretty decent bet. There’s no harm in making the request. Even if you end up finding one elsewhere first, this acts as a reservation and there is no obligation to move forward with the purchase.



Plenty of eclectic and severely discounted picks are available at Wayfair's Warehouse Clearout sale.

This complete reimagining of the classic PlayStation RPG topped many GOTY lists last year. Now with the updated version for PS5 out, you can now experience this masterpiece enhanced even further with DualSense controller haptic feedback support, a new photo mode, the ability to switch between Graphics Mode or Performance Mode prioritizing either 4K resolutions or smooth action at 60fps, as well as a brand-new episode starring Yuffie. You can get this expanded version now for $30 off at Amazon.

Ubisoft’s latest open-world sandbox is here, upping the anty once again by casting Giancarlo Esposito as the entry’s villain, Antón Castillo. Anyway, I’ve yet to play any of the Far Cry games so pretty much all I know here is Giancarlo Esposito. And that seems to be exactly what the marketing department is going for. My mom saw the commercial and thought he was starring in a new movie coming out. The game is $36 off.

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be a perfect time. You can now pick it up for only $30, which is the lowest we’ve seen since launch. In case you haven’t gotten around to it, Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you. save some cash and let the heads roll.

Insomniac’s Spider-Man spinoff is even better than the original game, starring young Miles Morales as an inexperienced web-slinger learning the ropes while his new superhero antics intersect with his personal life. It’s marked down to just $38 right now on PlayStation 5 for the standard edition.

Last week, The Last of Us: Part 1 released which is a PS5 remake of the original PS3 game. It’s been rebuilt from the ground up and looks beautiful. However, only a few short years ago, we saw the release of a remaster of the game on PS4 which also looks pretty damn beautiful. With the new release being a full $70, the $17 price tag for nearly the same game looks pretty dang attractive.

The PlayStation 5 comes with an 875GB SSD. At first glance, that may sound like a lot. But after factoring in the system software, you’re looking at about 667.2GB of usable space. Then when you consider Call of Duty games are coming in at over 100GB a pop, that SSD is going to fill up fast. Thankfully, the internal storage can be expanded with SSDs available from third parties. WD_BLACK is having a sale at the moment on their SN850 solid-state drives. You can currently get a 1TB SSD for $142. Now you’ll maybe even be able to house both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042.



Elden Ring is the latest release by FromSoftware, known primarily for the Dark Souls series and Bloodborne. Their signature appeal has widely become around the difficulty (but fairness) of their combat, obtuse narratives, and wide range of customization when it comes to how your character plays. All of that is here in Elden Ring but now in a vast open world. And let me tell you, this game is massive. If you’ve been curious about the hype but hesitant to drop $60, well, you’ll be happy to know the game is $10 off.

The absolute juggernaut of multiplayer live-service games, Grand Theft Auto V, is down to $20 on PS5. This is the game’s third console generation to be released on in a row. Folks speculated we would never be getting the sixth installment in the franchise, but rumors have been spreading around and most people figure we may hear an announcement sometime this year. Even so, I wouldn’t expect a release date until at least 2024. So in the meantime, why not upgrade ol’ reliable and start playing GTAV on your PS5 for just $20.

Alan Wake was originally released as part of the Xbox 360 generation and is thought of to be one of the best games of its time so it’s only natural it got a remaster. From the same developer as Control, you can tangibly feel the dreamlike worlds they’ve created. If Stephen King and Twin Peaks-inspired media is your jam, you’ll love this horror writer exploring the Pacific Northwest and confronting his nightmares. And now with Alan Wake 2 approaching in 2023 and this remaster being $10 off, there’s no better time to check it out.