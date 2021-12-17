Hard to believe the Nintendo Switch released a lifetime ago, way back at the beginning of 2017. In that time I’ve had three different jobs, relationships have come and gone, and most importantly, I bought a lot of cool gear for this favorite handheld of mine. The Switch did a lot to bring a lot of people back into gaming , but it’s definitely not a perfect device right out of the box. There are so many great accessories out there that people, including myself, will swear by as must-owns for the system.

Earlier this week, we reached out to our readers asking that they let us know their favorite accessories and peripherals for the Nintendo Switch. Stuff that really elevates their play in a way they can imagine going back to without. Here is what you all selected.

It works with the NES controllers as well. Keeps our extra Joy-Cons charged and handy.

- STIKleinWagon

What you lose in portability, you gain in comfort and precision. I used to think I was bad at Enter the Gungeon until I grabbed one of these. Turns out my hands just hated my Joy-Cons.

- @stoprockmovie

Clip Coupon

Before all my relatives got Switches, we brought [the Genki Switch dock charger] to their houses on vacations. Now we take it to hotels and Airbnbs—but we also use it regularly with our basement projector. A full dock would be too bulky for our setup there, so it’s great to have a small option!

- @shllybkwrm Another awesome thing, you can use it to connect an iPad Pro to your tv as well, so when you have an old dumb tv or are without Wi-Fi you can view downloaded video on the big screen.

- @weedseed_johnny

This case is cool. It does what you want a case to do, idk what else to tell you. Stops my switch from turning on in my carryon bag. It’s a case. It’s great.

- @KyleErf I can attest to this being a great case. It’s slim, yet is made with a hard plastic so you don’t have to worry about poor little joycon sticks being pushed around when you toss it in a bag. Can even carry it in large pants’ back pockets (dude pants at least).

- @weedseed_johnny

