It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

The Best Electric Blanket Is This 25% Off Sealy Queen-sized Blanket

AND it's machine washable. AND it has dual controls.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sealy Electric Blanket - Queen | $102 | 25% Off + Coupon | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Sealy Electric Blanket - Queen | $102 | 25% Off + Coupon | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Sealy Electric Blanket - Queen | $102 | 25% Off + Coupon | Amazon | Clip Coupon

You’ll find dozens upon dozens of electric blankets on Amazon. That’s just the way the internet is these days. But Sealy, the guys who make legacy mattresses, have put together an electric blanket that makes the other ones look wimpy. This queen-size blanket has dual controllers: so you and the person you’re sharing the blanket with can control your individual temperatures. Use auto-shutoff to adjust your sleep temperature; it also has internal temperature monitoring for safety. If you remove the power cable, this flannel-sherpa blanket is machine washable, just like all your non-electric blankets. I’m pretty sure there has never been a better electric blanket. 

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019
HomeHome Goods