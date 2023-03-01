The Best Couches to Buy in 2023

There’s no better feeling than coming home after a long day at work, kicking off your shoes, and sinking into the couch for some good, old-fashioned R&R. Whether you like to veg out with TV shows and video games or enjoy a good book, there’s one thing that can elevate that feeling every single time: a great couch.



If the best seat in your house is more like a dilapidated wreck, or if you’re looking for something a little nicer to lounge on, maybe it’s time to pull the trigger on a brand new couch. Not sure where to start? We’ve rounded up some great options that can work for just about anyone.

Sand & Stable Somerville Sofa | $1,120 | Wayfair

Advertisement

The Sand & Stable Somerville Sofa may be on the pricier side of things, but it’s well worth the investment. With its recessed arms and wooden legs, it’s a sturdy but sound couch that’ll last you for years. Its plush cushions are reversible with machine-washable covers, and it seats three. Plus, it comes in a shade that should fit just about every living room space. If you love a good, deep seat and want a great, all-around couch, this is your best bet.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy at Wayfair for $1,120

Gap Home Wood Base Sofa | $500 | Walmart

Walmart sells this affordable Gap-branded sofa, and it’s been a bestseller ever since it was introduced in 2021. It comes in three different colors that work great with its wood base. Not only is it great for budget buyers, but it has removable, washable covers, soft foam cushions, and matching throw pillows. It’s just as comfy as it looks, and it won’t break the bank.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy at Walmart for $500

Sand & Stable Allison 2-Piece Sectional | $1,060 | Wayfair

Advertisement

The Allison 2-Piece Sectional is a dream come true for anyone looking for a great seating option that doubles as storage. It can also be used as a bed, with the chaise lounge opening up into a storage area that no one will be none the wiser if you open up and fill with all your goodies. You could also store bedding in the extra compartment, making this sectional the perfect pick for anyone with a small space, like an apartment. And it’s a dream to sit or lie down on, with its plush cushions and sturdy construction. You want a multifunctional couch? This is your best bet.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy at Wayfair for $1,060

DHP Miriam Pillowback Sofa | $316 | Walmart

Advertisement

The DHP Miriam Pillowback Sofa looks and feels like sinking into a pile of pillows, as its name implies. It’s also just a few hundred bucks, which makes it a much more affordable ask for most budgets. Its attractive modern design includes a solid wood stretcher that runs across its front, and slanted wood legs to give it a little extra style. It can seat three people, and its pillowback design makes for some extra comfy lounging. It also comes with two matching pillows for added comfort.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $316 at Walmart

Greyleigh Honaker 4-Piece Sectional | $2,600 | Wayfair

Advertisement

Have a big family or just want to sit and sleep in the lap of luxury? The cloud-like Greyleigh Honaker 4-Piece Sectional is the perfect. It’s massive, cozy, and the best place for you and your friends and family to park it for movie nights or watching the big game. It’s also on trend, meaning you might very well be a trendsetter if you invite people over and they realize how cool your couch is. Most improtantly, it’s super plush, seats several, and comes with an ottoman that you can position wherever you’d like to create a chaise lounge. These cushions happen to be the stuff of dreams, too.

