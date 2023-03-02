The Best Coffee Machines You Can Buy on Amazon

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

We are always on the hunt for coffee machine deals—t hey’re practical and they save you money and trips to the café. What’s not to love about an artisanal cup you made yourself with locally roasted beans?

Best Coffee Machines | Amazon

W e’ve picked our favorites available on Amazon—at all price points, and all styles—to keep you happy and caffeinated, whether you’re a French press pro or a K-cup on the go.

Our picks for the best-in-class espresso machine is either of these Breville machines. The Barista Express is an iconic, bestselling machine with precise grinding, heating, and a steam wand for all your favorite foamed-milk treat coffees. The Bambino delivers the same great espresso with a smaller-scale machine—it does everything the Express does, except for grinding beans.

Chemex is synonymous with pour-over coffee: the artisanal preparation that requires a precise eye and a steady hand. The gooseneck “Chettle” (pronounced like “kettle”) brews over a liter at a time, and is compatible with all different stovetops. You can master the precise preparation for $112 total: cheaper than most coffee machines.

Hunting down a good French press on Amazon shouldn’t be hard, but there are a lot of French press devices out there . OXO is a trustworthy kitchen brand, and their stainless steel French press rises above the rest. Its thoughtful design includes a grounds-lifter, fine mesh strainer that’s easy to clean, and non-slip handle.

Ninja’s coffee system is the crowdpleaser: it brews carafes and whole cups, pods and grounds, hot and cold coffees. Got a bunch of different coffee drinkers in the house? No problem at all. Customize the size and strength of every cup.

This Cuisinart machine grinds and brews single-servings of coffee. The burr-style grinder creates a uniform size across the beans, for a smoother, more even-tasting cup. It also filters its own water with a charcoal filter.

Finally, if you’re the kind to slam a K-C up on the way out of the house, the ultra-slim Keurig K-Mini will suffice. This super-slim coffee maker is your no-frills, no-cares way to drink coffee—and it’s travel-mug friendly.