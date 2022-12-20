We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Wayfair’s year-end sale is a multi-category experience, with up to 60% off sitewide. Most may gravitate toward their furniture and small appliances, but their bathroom upgrades are top notch. Think of these items as a self-care gift: you’re curating a serene experience when you to shower or do your skincare. During this current sale, a lot of these luxurious upgrades are pretty affordable!

If a wall-mounted, warming towel rack has always seemed out-of-budget, never fear: this one is under $100. Heat up towels so you do not dread exiting the shower and stepping into a cold room all winter.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $73 at Wayfair

This bath mat is also on-sale, and honestly? Real classy spa vibes. The teak wood has anti-slip pads on the bottom, so it stays in place when you step out of the shower. It looks great, and keeps your bathroom floor dry too.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $84 at Wayfair

Rain showers: they’re not just for hotel bathrooms anymore. This isn’t just a rain shower, but it comes with a second, corded shower shower arm—it’s two-for-one when you think about it. The design is super sleek too.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $173 at Wayfair

Hey, this sale’s a great time to upgrade your fixtures too—like this single-sink vanity that’s just the cutest. It has this rustic-meets-modern style, with blocky handles but vintage shape. You’ll have to install your own faucet and mirror, but the sale has enough to choose from.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $460 at Wayfair

Hey, these towels would look great on that towel warmer up there. This set has a 100% cotton waffle weave that stay fluffy through many washes. It includes washcloths, hand towels, and big bath towels—so everything matches your bathroom. Cute!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $44 at Wayfair

This modernist organizer is great for makeup, skincare, or other small items you want to keep track of. Verticality is great for organizing; it leaves a small spacial footprint, but holds a lot of stuff!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $35 at Wayfair

Finally, a laundry basket you don’t mind leaving out in the open. Handwoven wicker wraps around a steel frame: this thing is pretty strong! Plus it’s lidded, so you can hide your laundry inside and it still looks great.