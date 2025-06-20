Logo
The Best Amazon 'Prime Big Deal Days' Deals Under $100

We've gathered up some of the best Amazon 'Prime Big Deal Days' discounts that are going for less than $100.

ByJoe Tilleli
We're now at day two of Amazon's two-day-long sales event — Prime Big Deals Days. Amazon sales like this can be overwhelming since Amazon carries literally everything under the sun. You may be feeling like you don't want to miss out on a good deal, but aren't exactly sure where to even get started. If you're just hoping to pick up something nifty while saving some cash without spending too much cash in total in the first place, we've done you the favor of collecting some of the best Amazon deals this week that all come to under $100.

Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4 Cameras | 62% off

Video doorbells are convenient in that you can check up on who's come a-knockin' just from your phone, or even initiate two-way communication with whoever is at the door. This set also includes three smart security cameras so you can keep an eye on your whole property.

See for $95 at Amazon


Oral-B iO Deep Clean Electric Toothbrush | 40% off

You can get a much more thorough cleaning and better protect your gums by switching to an electric toothbrush. This one comes with two brush heads, a countertop charging base, plus a travel case.

See for $60 at Amazo


SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker | 44% off

Make seltzer right at home. This SodaStream bundle comes with everything you need to get started, including the Terra sparkling water maker, three DWS bottles, three CO2 cartridges, and two bubbly drop flavor additives of lime and blackberry.

See for $80 at Amazon


Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD 1TB | 43% off

Looking to upgrade the storage of your PC? This SSD holds a full 1TB and has read speeds of up to 7,250 MB/s. and write speeds of up to 6,300 MB/s.

See for $60 at Amazon


Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (2-Pack) | 30% off

Every time I stay at a hotel, I get a far better sleep than at home. A big part of that is the pillows. Hotel pillows just hit harder, ya know? Well, you can have hotel pillows at home with the super breathable, down-alternative, 250-thread count cotton cover pillows that will turn your bedroom into the Ritz-Carlton.

See for $56 at Amazon


Bissel Little Green Mini Deep Cleaner | 21% off

We love our pets, but they can be a handful. This portable carpet and upholstery deep cleaner can really get in there to remove tough stains and whatever else our pets leave behind. Also works great to detail your car.

See for $75 at Amazon


Anker Laptop Power Bank | 33% off

This portable power bank has two built-in USB-C cables. One retracts and one doubles as a carrying strap. The extra USB-A and USB-C ports allow you to charge up to four devices at once. The bank holds 25,000mAh and delivers output at 100W. It can charge your phone or laptop fast.

See for $90 at Amazon


Anker MagGo Power Bank | 31% off

This power bank is designed for phones with magnetic wireless charging capabilities. It just snaps onto the back of your phone and can prolong its life on a single charge thanks to the 10,000mAh it carries.

See for $55 at Amazon


Instant Pot 4QT Vortex Air Fryer | 50% off

An air fryer is a wonderful appliance to keep on your kitchen countertop. Great for heating up side dishes or making meals for just one or two people, as it heats up much quicker than a conventional oven. This one has a 4-quart basket and can air fry, bake, broil, dehydrate, reheat, or roast.

See for $65 at Amazon


Roku Ultra | 31% off

Turn any TV into a smart TV or just drop your smart TV's interface for a much friendlier UI. The Roku Ultra supports 4K streaming with HDR10+ as well as Dolby Vision and Doblyt Atmos audio. Wi-Fi 6 support ensures you have fast, stable streaming and the voice button makes searching for movies and TV shows a breeze.

See for $69 at Amazon


