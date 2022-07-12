I’m not really an outdoorsy gal. You probably guessed that, as I’m a home and lifestyle writer telling you about sales and product reviews all day. That’s generally not the calling card of someone who heads out to the brush to camp, or spends summers in an inflatable pool, or sets up a hammock in the yard to nap, or even has a yard in which to do that. Previous dating profiles have specifically requested that potential paramours do not take me hiking. That said, I know quality products, and I really know when you’re getting a good deal. So here’s a list of the best Prime Day deals on outdoor gear, from someone who mostly knows what they’re talking about!



The Best Prime Day Outdoor Deals

Teton Sports Altos Lightweight Mummy Sleeping Bag | $175 | 30% Off

Marmot Mid-Pines 4-Person Tent | $244 | 24% Off

Ciays Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board + Accessories | $140 | 22% Off

Philips Water GoZero Self-Cleaning Water Bottle | $50 | 33% Off

Arctic Men’s Cliff Convertible Trail Pant | $42 | 24% Off

AO Coolers Soft Cooler With High-Density Insulation | $93 | 15% Off

Stansport Bahamas Single Cotton Hammock | $31 | 21% Off

Energizer LED Rechargeable Plug-In Flashlights | $18 | 37% Off

If you know three people you like enough to hike, the durable and weather-resistant Marmot Mid-Pines 4-Person Tent is just the thing you need (and is enjoying a rare price drop during this, the hallowed Prime Day). Grab a few Teton Sports Altos Lightweight Mummy Sleeping Bags while you’re at it and everyone can enjoy a nice, warm, cozy night’s sleep outside on the ground for fun. If you’re more of a beach person, or just take walks outside and need a new water bottle, Amazon’s got you covered for that this year, too.

