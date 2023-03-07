This Anker Charger Can Power Your Laptop, Charge Your Phone, and Unplugs to Become a Power Bank

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Anker’s PowerCore power bank serves as both a 10,000mAh portable charger and a 65W wall charger in one package. With two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, you’ll have no problem charging your phone, tablets, and notebooks all at once from a single location. The charger utilizes a technology called GaNPrime PowerIQ which detects the power needs of each connected device to dynamically adjust the power distribution. This ensures faster, more efficient charging.

Anker 733 PowerCore USB Power Bank | $70 | Amazon

Anker 733 PowerCore USB Power Bank | $70 | Anker | Promo Code WSCPXUYVO6

The 2-in-1 USB power bank and charger normally goes for $100, but right now you can get it for $30 off. From Anker, just use the promo code WSCPXUYVO6 at checkout. If ordering from Amazon, just be sure to clip the coupon on the item page.

