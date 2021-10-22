Anker PowerHouse II Portable Power Station | $240 | Amazon

If you’ve ever been in a situation where you had no power for an extended amount of time, you know how frustrating that can be. You can’t power a whole house with it, but you can take some of the edge off of things with the Anker PowerHouse II Portable Power Station, now $240 at Amazon after a massive $220 discount. This 388Wh charger can charge 8 devices simultaneously, with a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, a car socket, and 2 DC ports. It offers high-speed charging with 60W PowerIQ ports, and a stable power supply to make sure it powers things up for you without failing or making too much noise. It also comes with a 65W adapter, USB-A to USB-C cable, USB-C to USB-C cable, car port to DC cable, welcome guide, and an 18-month warranty. Buy one and keep it in the closet or somewhere in your home for the next time your power is kaput.