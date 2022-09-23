Logitech G303 Shroud Edition Gaming Mouse | $100 | Amazon
Picture this: you’re in the midst of a 1v1 at the end of a long battle royale match. You know your last remaining foe is nearby because you fan hear them, but you’re not sure where. Suddenly you hear footsteps running behind you and go to turn around, only to have your wire catch as you try to do so and lose as a result. That’s not going to happen with the Logitech G303 Shroud Edition Gaming Mouse though, especially not when it’s 23% off at $100. The Logitech G303 Shroud Edition Gaming Mouse is designed to Shroud’s specs and built for peak performance in those clutch moments, it’s only 75 grams, is great at a range of DPI settings, has a long battery life, and it’s comfortable to use.