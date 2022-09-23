Logitech G303 Shroud Edition Gaming Mouse | $100 | Amazon



Picture this: you’re in the midst of a 1v1 at the end of a long battle royale match. You know your last remaining foe is nearby because you fan hear them, but you’re not sure where . Suddenly you hear footsteps running behind you and go to turn around, only to have your wire catch as you try to do so and lose as a result. That’s not going to happen with the Logitech G303 Shroud Edition Gaming Mouse though, especially not when it’s 23% off at $100. The Logitech G303 Shroud Edition Gaming Mouse is designed to Shroud’s specs and built for peak performance in those clutch moments, it’s only 75 grams, is great at a range of DPI settings, has a long battery life, and it’s comfortable to use.