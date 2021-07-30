Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s July 30, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Upgrade your sneaker collection by adding a pair of K-Swiss Women’s Court Casper Sneakers. Prepare for your eventual return to the office with LOCK & LOCK Easy Essentials Food Storage Containers. And try your hand at a new dish with an Electric Hot Pot.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: K-Swiss Women’s sneakers



Nothing is classier or chicer than white sneakers. They look so sharp and elevate any outfit. The only downside is that they are so hard to keep clean. But hey, if you don’t spend too much on a good pair, you can’t get too mad. Take 20% off these slick K-Swiss Court Casper Sneakers and build your summer wardrobe around them. This deal will run until June 19.

K-Swiss is definitely a brand that knows what they’re doing with style and comfort. Sophisticated yet casual. The Court Capsers are made for every day and blend with any ensemble. Made from smooth leather and a breathable lining, your feet will be just as cozy as fancy. They are padded on the inside for a relaxed fit for all-day wear. These sneakers are lightweight to ensure a pleasant experience no matter what you do in them. And if you happen to get them dirty, just wipe them down.

These will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: clubhouse games 51 worldwide

Okay, I just got done writing a big post about The Last of Us Part II and how it won Game of the Year at the Game Awards. But now that the mods are asleep, let’s talk about the real game of the year: Mancala. Yeah, that’s right, the board game where you drop stones into wells. 2020 was the year I got extremely into Mancala, even buying my own board. That obsession was directly linked to Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics. The Nintendo Switch exclusive is a collection of board games from around the world and it does a stellar job at teaching first-timers how to play. If you want to see the true light, the game is down to $33 on Amazon. Even if Mancala isn’t your thing, it’s still a somewhat essential family game or travel companion that gives you an all-in-one way to play classics like Checkers on the go.

This deal was originally posted by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: Lock & Lock Food Storage Containers



Let’s face it. You don’t know where any of the lids are to the storage containers you have. You’re going to buy a new set anyway, because you just made a delicious meal, and it’s going to go to waste and you’re going to feel absolutely terrible about it. Stop wasting food. Stop wondering where your lids are. Snag these LOCK & LOCK Easy Essentials Food Storage Containers from Amazon, now $13 from $20. You get $7 off a 14-piece set that I just know you’re going to take care of this time. Right? Right.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#4: Blume self-care gift box & bundle

There’s no shame in taking time for yourself. It’s still pretty stressful out there, so anything you do to relax is welcome. This Self Care Bundle from Blume can help get you started on a tranquil path. Take 25% off this gift set of some of their best-selling products.

I’ve been starting my day with the Daydreamer Face Wash and was surprised at how light it is. It’s got watery consistency, which means you don’t need a lot, and it covers your face evenly. There is no discernable scent, which is great if you’re averse to strong smells. I was pleasantly surprised with how refreshing this was. Next, there is the Meltdown Acne Oil, perfect for soothing and helping clear problem breakouts. This is a great product to have on hand when you have an unexpected zit pop up. I definitely saw a difference in a few days after spot treating. And last, we have the Hug Me Natural Deodorant. My issue with natural deodorants is they usually don’t hold up over the course of a busy day, but I have to say this one was much better than I expected. Again no real scent, which was nice because sometimes deodorants can be overwhelming. I don’t know if I’d run a few miles with this, but I can say if you’re looking for something that glides on beautifully and will keep you protected on the day-to-day, this isn’t a bad option. All these products are free of the nasty ingredients we’ve hoped to eliminated from our beauty routines like aluminum, parabens, and drying alcohols. The perfect balance of natural ingredients has created not only quality items from Blume but reliable ones too.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: electric hot pot

Give me anything that cooks noodles fast. This electric hot pot from Dezin is that with extras and it’s $12 off. This is a perfect item for the impatient and those who lack the space for a lot of cumbersome cooking items.

No stove, no problem. This little guy functions as a traditional hot pot only without the size or mess. Sauté steak, chicken, rice, cook noodles, and eggs, anything you can think of really. The non-stick liner keeps food together and makes it easy to clean. This also means you can use a lot less oil, making it a little healthier to use. It does have over-heating protection but can still heat up in seconds to have your meal ready in record time. Easy to store and easy to use, this is the perfect item for dorm life or compact apartments.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: ninja Nutri auto-IQ blender



Making the most delicious smoothie is an art. Not only do you have to worry about the freshest best ingredients, but there’s also the work of achieving the right balance. But there’s also the endeavor of blending it all to perfection. Ninja is one of if not the best at this. Today take $10 off on their Nutri Auto-IQ Blender and never worry about messing up a smoothie or shake again.

The Auto-IQ tech ensures the pro extractor blades for extracting the vitamins and nutrients you’re going through all this for. In the quest to get the most elite blend of veggies, fruits, and/or protein powders, taste and fusion are important in your concoctions. The 1000 watt motor helps with that, and the high speed can liquefy pretty much anything in seconds. The Ninja is easy to clean and comes with everything you need on your journey to fruit fusion. You’ll get the eighteen-ounce Nutri Ninja cup, a twenty-four-ounce Nutri Ninja cup, two sip & seal lids, and an instruction book full of recipes to get you started so you’ll never be without ideas.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: Funko! Pop Star Wars

Look at that face. Star Wars: The Mandalorian first brought us the tiny creature we knew only as The Child for some time, and he was adorable. Over time, however, we got to know just how shady this little guy actually was. Now, we know better. Grogu is still extremely adorable, but he’s also going to judge you. All while sipping the soup out of that little cup. And now you can have him stare into your soul, weighing every action you’ve ever taken, by picking up the Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child with Cup Vinyl Bobblehead for $11 at Amazon. You can set Grogu up wherever you think he’ll get an eyeful of your disappointment best. That could be on your desk, in the kitchen, in your car, anywhere. Sorry, but the only way you’re going to be able to appease him is with the eggs of a certain species. He finds them delicious.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#8: the outer worlds

The Outer Worlds and The Outer Wilds may have come out over a year ago, but their nearly identical names are still easy to mix up to this day. I’m not above mixing them up in casual conversation 12 months later. Here’s a quick reminder in case you’ve forgotten which is which. The Outer Worlds? Space faring RPG by Obsidian in the style of Fallout. The Out Wilds? Indie Ground Hog day where a man plays a banjo in space. Got it? Okay, well now that we have that straightened out, Nintendo Switch users can pick up the game for $20 which is a pretty good deal as well. It’s a standout RPG anchored by strong writing and characters, plus a must-play for fans of Fallout.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: Dark Souls III

Dark Souls III ought to occupy you for quite some time, especially at the harder difficulty levels, so getting the game $15 is a great value.

This deal was originally published by Shep McAllister.

#10: cramer kik-step steel stool

Are you sick and tired of never being able to reach things in your own home because you’re vertically challenged? Samesies. Except when I need to reach something, I end up standing on something that is almost certainly going to collapse, leaving me to tumble into the floor. Because I don’t have easily accessible chairs! How else am I supposed to reach those cabinets that are really up high in my kitchen, or other areas of my home? Why are they even there?

Don’t stand on a box or, God forbid, a pile of clothes. Get this Cramer Kik-Step Steel Step Stool, now $51 at Amazon. You’ll save a whopping $61 from its regular price of $112 for a sturdy way to get up there and reach everything you wish you could have before. It can hold up to 350 lbs, and you can roll it wherever you need a boost. This is a game-changer. Do it for all the shorties like me.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.