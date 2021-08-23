Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 23, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Protect your electronics with the CyberPower Surge Protector. Get ready for a night of entertaining outdoors with the SMIRLY Cheese Board and Knife Set. And say goodbye to muscle soreness with the Zyllion Shiatsu Back & Neck Heated Massager.

If you're still craving more deals,

#1: watch dogs: Legion



Every day, it feels like I’m writing a new post about how Watch Dogs: Legion’s price has dropped. Last week, the October release was already down to $40. This week, it’s now down to $20, which makes it 66% off its retail price. We already knew the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the game would be heavily discounted at some point, but seeing the actual PlayStation 5 version on sale this much is something of a surprise. Watch Dogs: Legion is a game that let’s you be anyone. So why not be someone who saves money when purchasing video games? You can be this savvy spender when you purchase Watch Dogs: Legion for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One for only $20.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: cyberpower surge protector



We get it. It’s annoying to have to worry about plugging multiple things in at home, like when you’re setting up a home entertainment center and need a place for your consoles and TV. Don’t get one of those outlet extenders or something weird like that where your electronics are bound to catch fire. Pick up this 6-outlet CyberPower Surge Protector, just $10 at Amazon, and do things the right way. It’s compact, with two banks of swivel outlets that offer you 900 joules of protection. It also comes with a limited lifetime warranty for peace of mind. So get set up correctly and get organized. Finally.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#3: emeet nova autofocus webcam

Tired of “jumping on a quick call” with your laptop’s built-in webcam that makes you look like a blurry blob? Spend a little cash on an upgrade that’ll also net you an additional microphone to work with. The eMeet Nova Autofocus Webcam with Microphone is now $17 from $40, when you clip the on-page 20% off coupon and use promo code CQOBRQZQ at checkout. This webcam offers 1080p quality with an autofocus lens so you can walk around your room without being blurred or going in and out of focus. It also features low-light correction, a noise filter, and a compact form factor that can sit atop your laptop or wherever you want it to go. Now, for the price, it obviously isn’t going to broadcast you in 4K quality or anything, but hey — it’s going to give you enough of a bump at least so folks notice you splurged a bit. Or think you got a haircut or something.

This deal was originally posted by Brittany Vincent.

#4: pawp first month of pet insurance

While we all love our pets, footing the vet bill every time can quickly snowball into exorbitant costs reaching hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars. Pawp, a telehealth service providing unlimited and 24/7 access to licensed vets and pet professionals, is one way to save time and money on unnecessary vet visits. Their vets are available anytime — no appointments required and no wait times. Plus, this first-of-its-kind platform gives members access to a $3,000/year emergency fund so that you can protect your pets without going into debt.

Pawp is celebrating its 1 year anniversary. Therefore, we’ve got a special offer just for you. Until September 15th of 2021, you will pay $15 on your first month using the promo code INVENTORY20. Pawp protects up to six pets within a household regardless of their age, breed, location, and preexisting conditions at no extra cost — as well as giving you access to $3,000 a year for one emergency vet bill. Unlike pet insurance, with Pawp there’s no copay, deductible, or credit check. Oh, and you don’t pay it back! You can use your fund at any vet in the U.S. Pawp pays the vet directly before you leave the clinic.



Because 60% of pet issues can be solved with telehealth, Pawp might be the solution you need to get quality pet care for a fraction of the cost. They’ve got your back!

Don’t miss out on what one customer called the “best $19 I ever spent,” now down 20% when you enter the coupon code INVENTORY20 at checkout for a limited time.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#5: smirly charcuterie board & knife set

This thing kicks ass. Collapsible for easy storage, but when extended out has four separate serving sections made from beautiful bamboo. The cheese cutlery in the front has the right too for every cheese occasion. It includes two tiny ceramic bows for dipping sauces and two slate markers so you can be all cute with how you label your tray of food. This cheese board and knife set is on sale for $50, but if you clip the coupon, you can get an additional $10 off. That is now $40 versus its list price of $70. As an aside, when di we started calling it charcuterie? Like, I’m sure the term has been around for a while, but I feel like its only caught on mainstream in the past 3 or 4 years. What caused that? I always grew up calling it antipasto which I’m sure is a regional thing, but suddenly everyone started talking about charcuterie online and its overtaken as the main term for it. I just want to know why.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.



#6: Ella Paradis better love rabbit lily

Ella Paradis knows self-care is important. This week celebrate your fabulous lady cave with a treat for it. Their Better Love Rabbit Lily is just $40 and is an excellent gift for self-love pros and first-timers.

Better Love makes beautiful vibes that are reliable and not intimidating. I’m a massive fan of the Rabbit Lily, and the Bunny Vibe (its softer sister). There’s a lot of power for such a little toy. It’s a classic G-spot toy that has ten different settings with multi-speed pulses. Easy to operate with one button, so it’s very user-friendly. It’s designed to hit all the right places, and you can go at your own pace. This is waterproof and charges quickly via a USB cable. The plush body-safe silicon is inviting and will make you feel relaxed in seconds. Take a day for you and your girl parts.

This will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: society6 posters

Society6 is a great place to discover new artists and find pieces and decor from some amazing independent creators. Give your walls a visual boost and brighten up your living space. Take 40% off any print in the entire store today only. This is me just realizing now all the art in my bedroom is from Society6. And actually even my tapestry and bedspread too. Guess I’m a fan.

I’m absolutely loving all of the minimalist movie posters by Dose of Poster. Lots of indie gems and plenty of blockbuster films are included in their collection. You could do an entire wall or theme for each room in your house. I’m a big Wes Anderson fan so I’m living for the Moonrise Kingdom one.

I’m a sucker for these colorful big cat posters right now. The hues in The Stare: Pink Cheetah blend super well with my very girly decor. I rock a pink aesthetic, don’t shame me. There’s a definite whimsy to ayeyokp’s art, so if you want to make your home a little more lighthearted you’ll find the perfect piece here.

Standard shipping is $5 for one poster. This sale is only running for the rest of the day.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Mass effect: Legendary edition

Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few years ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastered collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can pick up Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for $40 from Amazon.

And if you waited like I did to play through this, now is your chance to meet Garrus, Mordin, Tali, Liara, and every other squadmate the internet hasn’t shut up about. Though in all honestly I get it. After playing, I can confirm that the squadmates are easily the best part of the series which is why I can confirm Mass Effect 2 is the best of the three. Fight me.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: zyllion shiatsu heated massager

If you’re like me and still on the fence about going to a spa, this might be the deal you were looking for. Working at home has been a literal pain in the neck some days, so I’ve resorted to heating pads, lumbar pillows, and stretching. This Zyllion Shiatsu Back & Neck Heated Massager might be the answer though. I’ve heard good things about massagers like this, even as recently as a TryGuy’s video on relief products for chronic pain. Today take 27% off this kneading and heating wonder.

This massager packs a punch with shiatsu level nodes for deep-kneading. But it’s not just the neck area; it can help with the back, hips, legs, and feet. These are all able to get relief too. It has three speeds depending on your level of aches. It’s easy for you to move the massager to where you need it for optimum comfort as you adjust the handles. This is a simple way to save money in the long run and get quick relaxation without the headache of waiting for an appointment. You’ll get the AC power adapter, a car adapter, and a product manual in this pack.

This will ship for $3.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: chuckit! paraflight flyer dog toy

Summer is just about over, and that means you’ve got limited time left to go outside and enjoy the warm weather. While you’re out there, why not play with your dog? Pick up this ChuckIt! Paraflight Flyer Dog Toy for just $5 from Amazon, $10 off its normal price. It’s a fun, aerodynamic frisbee that you’ll love throwing and your fur baby will love catching. It’ll fly far, so hopefully your fuzzy little child will want to bring it back to you, too. Practice your tossing and fetching with your dog while the last vestiges of the hottest season remain. You’ll be glad that you did, and so will your pup.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

