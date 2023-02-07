It's all consuming.
Tell a Gamer You Love Them This Valentine's Day With a Vertagear Gaming Chair for Up to $150 off

Save up to $150 on a gaming chair from the Vertagear His & Hers collection.

By
Joe Tilleli
Image: Vertagear

Vertagear Gaming Chairs | Up to $150 off | Vertagear

A cheap desk chair is a great way to ruin your back in the long term. If you’ve loved one spends most of the day sitting down in front of one of their many screens, don’t just sit idly by as they ruin their neck and shoulders. They deserve to be comfortable just as much as they deserve your love. Vertagear has an ongoing Valentines Day Sale from its His & Hers collection of gaming chairs. You can save up to $150.

SL2000 Gaming Chair | $300

Image for article titled Tell a Gamer You Love Them This Valentine&#39;s Day With a Vertagear Gaming Chair for Up to $150 off
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

This customizable chair comes in a dozen different color combinations to match your personality. It uses both PVC and PU faux leather to maintain both durability and softness.

SL4000 Gaming Chair | $330

Image for article titled Tell a Gamer You Love Them This Valentine&#39;s Day With a Vertagear Gaming Chair for Up to $150 off
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
This gaming chair offers a memory foam neck and lumbar support so you can stay comfortable in any position.

PL4500 Gaming Chair (Crystals from Swarovski) | $550

Image for article titled Tell a Gamer You Love Them This Valentine&#39;s Day With a Vertagear Gaming Chair for Up to $150 off
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
This gaming chair is a collaboration with Swarovski—embedding brilliant and high-precision cut crystals into the pattern of the fabric.

PL4500 RGB LED Top Upgrade Kit | $230

Image for article titled Tell a Gamer You Love Them This Valentine&#39;s Day With a Vertagear Gaming Chair for Up to $150 off
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
Wouldn’t be a capital G “Gamer” chair without some flourishes of RGB LEDs. This upgrade kit can be used with the PL4500 gaming chair. 

RGB LED Bottom Kit | $250

Image for article titled Tell a Gamer You Love Them This Valentine&#39;s Day With a Vertagear Gaming Chair for Up to $150 off
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
Keep that RGB flourish going even further with these under-the-wheels LEDs—compatible with the PL4500 gaming chair.

PL1000 Gaming Chair | $280

Image for article titled Tell a Gamer You Love Them This Valentine&#39;s Day With a Vertagear Gaming Chair for Up to $150 off
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
Gotta love some pink gaming gear. This gaming chair is a partnership with Susan G. Komen in which 20% of retail sales will be donated to breast cancer research.

