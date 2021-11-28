UpwardBaby Suction Placemat | $17 | Amazon



You know your babies love to play with their food and drop it all over the floor. Now you can let them do that without worrying the dog will get sick. The UpwardBaby placemat makes feeding your little one easier. The simple and convenient design keeps food off of the floor for a quick and easy clean-up. The mat is made of 100% baby-safe silicone that is BPA, lead, and phthalate-free. When your kiddo smashes their food onto the mat and then eats it, you can just smile worry-free. The suction technology makes sure this mat stays right in place. No more bending down to pick up food after a meal, you do that enough picking up the toys. Save 43% today.