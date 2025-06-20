Target’s Pet Halloween Costumes Start at Just $5, So Your Dog (or Cat) Can Join the Spookfest

Halloween always sneaks up faster than expected, so getting a jump on costumes is a small favor to your future self. Target has already rolled out its pet-friendly lineup, and the prices are low enough to scoop up a few options without thinking twice. Below are three crowd-pleasing styles that keep selling out once October rolls around. Each comes in multiple sizes and is designed like a soft hoodie or vest—easy on, easy off, no epic Velcro battle required.

This one is pure photo-op gold: a black-and-yellow bodysuit topped off with lightweight wings. If you’ve ever wanted your dog or cat to buzz around like a giant bumblebee, here’s the hassle-free way to do it.

Equal parts absurd and adorable, the banana costume slips over your pet’s torso so the “peel” flops open as they move. The headpiece frames their face like the tip of a peeled banana, so every glance feels like a punchline.

Some costumes beg for a pun, and this one delivers. Your dog or cat becomes a hot dog inside a plush bun, complete with squiggles of mustard on top and a detachable ketchup bottle toy. All you need now is a dachshund to complete the look.

Better check out all the costumes for your furry friends on offer now before Halloween sneaks up on you.