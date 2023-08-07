It's all consuming.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Kitchen

Target Wants to Restock Your Kitchen for 30% Off

Hundreds of appliances, cookware, coffee machines, and more are marked way down right now.

By
Mike Fazioli
Skip the takeout and reacquaint yourself with your own kitchen, now restocked thanks to Target.
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

Tired of looking at your kitchen counters and seeing the same old unused or worn-out stuff? Donate or recycle that stuff and head to Target, where you can get kitchen and dining items for 30% off. There are thousands of great deals on kitchen goods from brands like Keurig, Ninja, Whirlpool, Kenmore, and more.

Kitchen and Dining Deals | 30% off | Target

There are so many choices and options available during this event that you can go small with deals like a Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker for $20, or throw the long ball and take $60 off a 3.1 cu ft mini-refrigerator from Whirpool which is perfect for dorm rooms and small apartments. There are literally thousands of great options — head to Target now and take advantage!

