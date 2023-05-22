If the calendar and social constructs of Memorial Day weekend are right, it sure is about to be summer. Your time is soon to be spent outdoors at least two days a week. Peak barbecue season, baby! Target’s Summer Kickoff Sale is celebrating with category-wide sales. We especially like this 24" charcoal grill for only $82.

Char-Broil 24" American Gourmet Charcoal Grill | $82 | 20% Off | Target

The 640 square inches of total cooking space on this cast iron grill cook up the most delectable burgers and veggie kebabs. You can also adjust the charcoal grate to control the intensity of your cooking heat for always-perfect food . Doesn’t hurt that there’s a little prep table attached to the side of the grill’s rust-resistant body. You know, for sauces and stuff. Shout out to Target’s Summer Kickoff—a grill under $100 is hard to beat.