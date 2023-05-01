It's all consuming.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Home Goods

Target Sale: Take Up to 35% Off Floor Care For Spring Cleaning

Robot vacuums, high-performance mops, and stick vacuums galore.

Erin O'Brien
Take up to 35% off floor care essentials at Target.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Dust, dirt, or dander, your floors likely need a hearty cleaning to greet the spring—especially as pollen finds its way into your home. To help you reach every crevice and corner, Target’s taking up to 35% off floor care. That means mops, stick vacuums, robot vacuums, and more.

Floor Care Sale | Up to 35% Off | Target

A mop is not necessarily the floppy wet nightmare you’re thinking of right now. This Shark Steam Pocket Mop is 18% off; it steam cleans difficult hard floors like stone and wood with ease. This Shark robot vacuum is included in the deal too—and is only $200 down from $550. Finally, as a big Dyson stick vacuum fan, it’s my duty to report the Dyson V8 Origin as 30% off—a Target exclusive! Make spring cleaning a little easier and grab one of these delightful devices.

