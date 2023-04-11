It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Target Deal: Refresh Your Bedding With 20% Off

Buy some linens and put away your heavy comforter for the season.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
Refresh your bedding with up to 20% off at Target.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Fold away the heavy comforter and heated blankets and head over to Target for some fresh bedding deals. Right now, you can take up to 20% off bedding. Bedding at Target is a broad category that includes sheets, blankets, comforters, pillows, and more. We love Target’s good-quality sheets especially—grab this 600 threadcount, 100% cotton set while it’s 16% off.

Up to 20% Off Bedding | Target

Top those luxe sheets with a $42 crinkle-texture quilt—much lighter than your winter comforter, I bet. Curl up with an adjustable memory foam pillow for ... also $42 coincidentally. Whatever your bed needs, take up to 20% off it at Target. You’ll be snoozin’ comfortably in no time.

