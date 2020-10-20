Image : TaoTronics

Humidifiers are designed to release mist into the air in order to maintain a comfortable air moisture level in your home or office. The 6-liter TaoTronics 6-liter warm and cool mist humidifier makes it easy to stay comfortable and breathe easier. The body of the humidifier has a sleek, modern design that will blend into almost any home or office décor. And the compact footprint makes this humidifier perfect for placing out of the way on a shelf or on the corner of your desk or cubicle. It also comes packaged with a convenient remote control for setting mist levels, temperatures, and desired humidity levels.

With this humidifier, you won’t have to worry about your room becoming a steamy, soggy mess. It automatically monitors ambient humidity levels and shuts itself off when the optimal humidity is reached and turns back on when it drops. With both warm and cool mist options, you can use this humidifier all year round. You can even add your favorite essential oils to the unit to infuse your home or office with pleasant or calming aromas.

When it’s time to clean the humidifier, all you need is a simple, damp washcloth or towel to wipe out the holding tank. The top of the unit features a wide opening, making it easy to reach every nook and cranny to remove hard water or essential oil residue or any errant mold that may have formed. It even comes packaged with a cleaning brush for hard-to-reach corners and stubborn residues and a dustproof sponge for wiping down the inside of the tank and the body of the unit. There are three mineral absorption pads in the box which are used to filter your tap water, removing minerals like calcium and iron that can clog up the inner workings. The large tank can hold up to 6 liters (1.58 gallons) of water, giving you up to 60 continuous hours of mist that can fill a room up to 70 square meters (753 square feet), making it perfect for open-plan offices, large living rooms, and master bedroom suites.

For customers looking to buy a humidifier to run at night, but don’t want to be disturbed by annoying LED lights or beeping alarms, the TaoTronics warm and cool mist humidifier’s fully automated system stays quiet throughout the night. The automatic on/off cycle never emits any alarms or notification beeps, and no LED lights mean you can have a more restful night of sleep.

This humidifier packs plenty of awesome features and also has a retail price that is surprisingly affordable. This humidifier sells for $90 on Amazon, Newegg, and TaoTronics’ own website; Amazon offers free shipping and returns with Prime accounts, making it even easier to get your hands on one of these great humidifiers or exchange it if something goes wrong.

