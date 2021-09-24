Tribit StormBox Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $108 | Amazon | Clip coupon



Want to take your favorite music with you on the go, but don’t want to resort to listening on your phone? You need a portable speaker that can really bump. The Tribit StormBox Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker, just $108 now at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. This small but mighty speaker gives you 360-degree sound for bright high notes and heavy-hitting low notes. It also comes packing a huge battery that can keep you listening for up to 24 hours at a time. You can even use it to charge your phone or your tablet if you need to. It remains connected with Bluetooth 5.0, and you can even connect two devices at once thanks to its multi-point functionality. Most importantly, you can take it with you wherever you want, and that’s great if you’re as obsessed with music as I am.