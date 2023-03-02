Take Your Business Anywhere With This Portable Toilet for $46

We love the great outdoors, but there are a few amenities you may find yourself mi ssing on your camping trips—mainly your toilet. I don’t even like using public toilets besides my own to do my business, so you can just forget doing it with a complete lack of a toilet. Luckily there is another way. Stansport has a bucket toilet you can easily toss in your car when you go on trips. It has a built-in handle for easy portability and comes with disposable sanitary bags. No more squatting behind a tree. Just take this portable toilet behind that tree and poop like royalty.



Stansport Portable Camp Toilet | $46 | Amazon

The normally goes for $119, but it’s been fluctuating in price with varying discounts over the last couple of months. As of the beginning of March though, the price dropped down to its lowest yet at just $46.

