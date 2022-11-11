Wayfair Early Black Friday | Up to 80% Off | Wayfair



You’re already ahead of your holiday shopping for other people—why not check out some Black Friday deals for yourself? Wayfair’s Early Black Friday is a sitewide sale, but the real magic is in the home upgrades: appliances big and small that are total life-changers. Check out some sweet deals on GE appliances and little kitchen luxuries.

This Early Black Friday Sale includes so many GE Appliances—massive home upgrades for up to 38% off. Take for example this elegant, updated gas range, with four burners and a griddle top. The oven cleans easy with a steam cleaning function too.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $628 at Wayfair

G/O Media may get a commission Nom Nom Nom Nom Take 50% off your two-week trial.

Veterinary Nutritionist-backed food—for your dog. Just like you feel better when you eat better, your pup will enjoy a shinier coat and more energy in time. Buy at Nom Nom Advertisement

And if you can’t get enough of this GE appliance sale, buy this microwave to hover over your new range. The ventilation removes smoke, steam, and odors from stovetop cooking—plus it’s a super-functional microwave that can defrost up to 6 pounds of food at once.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $227 at Wayfair

Advertisement

This pasta attachment makes a great gift, but hey—you could use some pasta help around the holidays too. With eight thickness settings, you’ll be making fettuccini and lasagna noodles in no time. It fits all KitchenAid mixers!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $90 at Wayfair

Advertisement

These Dyson air purifiers are a literal breath of fresh air. Its HEPA filter captures 99.97% of nasty little guys (particles) in the air. This super-super smart purifier automatically senses and adjusts itself to the air quality.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $400 at Wayfair

Advertisement

Again: makes a great gift, but you might want one for yourself. This DeLonghi has a programmable digital timer for drip coffee, and a 15-bar pump for espresso at the best possible pressure.