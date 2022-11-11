Wayfair Early Black Friday | Up to 80% Off | Wayfair
You’re already ahead of your holiday shopping for other people—why not check out some Black Friday deals for yourself? Wayfair’s Early Black Friday is a sitewide sale, but the real magic is in the home upgrades: appliances big and small that are total life-changers. Check out some sweet deals on GE appliances and little kitchen luxuries.
GE Appliances 30" 5 Cubic Feet Gas Freestanding Range | $628 | 26% Off
This Early Black Friday Sale includes so many GE Appliances—massive home upgrades for up to 38% off. Take for example this elegant, updated gas range, with four burners and a griddle top. The oven cleans easy with a steam cleaning function too.
GE Appliances 1.6 Cubic Feet cu. ft. Over-The-Range Microwave | $227 | 35% Off
And if you can’t get enough of this GE appliance sale, buy this microwave to hover over your new range. The ventilation removes smoke, steam, and odors from stovetop cooking—plus it’s a super-functional microwave that can defrost up to 6 pounds of food at once.
KitchenAid Pasta Maker Attachment | $90
This pasta attachment makes a great gift, but hey—you could use some pasta help around the holidays too. With eight thickness settings, you’ll be making fettuccini and lasagna noodles in no time. It fits all KitchenAid mixers!
Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A | $400 | 27% Off
These Dyson air purifiers are a literal breath of fresh air. Its HEPA filter captures 99.97% of nasty little guys (particles) in the air. This super-super smart purifier automatically senses and adjusts itself to the air quality.
DeLonghi Coffee and Espresso Combo Brewer | $300 | 23% Off
Again: makes a great gift, but you might want one for yourself. This DeLonghi has a programmable digital timer for drip coffee, and a 15-bar pump for espresso at the best possible pressure.