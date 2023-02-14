Take Up to 70% Off at Wayfair’s President’s Day Sale

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Presidents Day is synonymous with mattresses—but Wayfair’s Presidents Day sale extends well past your hybrid foam. You can take up to 70% off sitewide home categories, including 30% off the Sobro Smart End Table—we just wrote about Sobro’s coffee table, and the end table is similarly impressive. Among the standard home goods selection, is a statement bookcase for only $113—or its brown/black variant for cheaper. It’s a tall bookcase meant for smaller spaces.



President’s Day Sale | Wayfair

And honestly, if you are looking for a mattress, the Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam is a very cheap $370 for Queen size. The memory foam has lumbar support and low motion transfer for a very thorough night’s sleep. The sale runs until February 22—so you better go catch it.

