Lowest Prices of the Season | 40-60% Off | Macy's



Home goods! Big purchases! The lowest prices of the dang season! Macy’s Lowest Prices Sale encompasses sitewide categories, but the hidden gems are in the “home” section, where you can get everyday essentials really cheap. This sale runs until October 31, and at midnight, all these items will turn into pumpkins.

An essential for cold-weather movie nights. Instead of oil, this machine uses hot air to pop up to 12 cups of popcorn. Delicious! This could also be a great holiday gift for popcorn snobs, of which I am one.

Goodness—this 13 piece set has been heavily reduced from its ori ginal price. Basically, it’s a kitchen starter kit: with saucepans, sauté pans, and utensils to get a good stew goin’. And they’re all dishwasher safe: rejoice!



Curl up with this pleasantly chunky knit blanket that measures 60" x 50". This blanket is currently available in a whole rainbow of colors, for whatever palette your decor demands. Another bonus: it’s machine washable.

I am quite impressed by this 50% off rice cooker that can serve an entire family with a flick of a button. Make a whole batch for big winter curries and steam some vegetables with this rice cooker while you’re at it.

The height of winter luxury: a monogrammed robe. The world is your oyster and your home is your luxury hotel resort and spa when you wear an oversized terry bathrobe. Gray and blue styles are also on sale!

When your vampiric tendencies want the sun to stay set but your home is Nancy Meyers’ white-beige aesthetic. All kidding aside, these are nice and TALL blackout curtains with a slight sheen to them.

You’re probably due for some replacement towels . This set of four 30" x 54" towels are 100% cotton and can s ustain many washes. The pink and purple are available in four pieces, but there are more neutrals in the six piece set!