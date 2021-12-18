Up to 50% Off Family Pajamas Matching Plaid Collection | Macy’s



When you get home from work the day before holiday break , jumping into your pajamas is a must. Nothing solidifies relaxation more than a cozy pair of PJs . Macy’s is running this pajama set sale as we speak. Settle into the coziness of your home with these plaid sets for the whole family . Get the kiddos matching sets so they don’t argue over whose is better. There are even PJs available for your pets. Nobody is left out in this deal. Nothing says, “I’ve noticed how hard you’ve been working and you deserve to relax, ” more than the gift of pajamas. Make the whole family happy this Christmas and save up to 50% on the best home wear there is. You can even wear your PJs out in public— who cares what people think? Comfort is key.