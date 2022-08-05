Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow | $32 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

When you toss and turn during the night and wake up with a stiff neck or sore shoulders in the morning, it makes for a horrible start to the day. Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillows, especially the Shredded F oam flavor , keep you asleep and assist in giving you that time to recharge your figurative batteries. These luxurious bamboo pillows are stuffed with a proprietary mix of shredded memory foam that can be soft or firm. They’re put through stringent third-party testing to guarantee quality assurance and are both Certi-PUR-US and GreenGuard Gold Certified. Keep those sweating nightmares to a minimum with the Kool-Flow technology. (But we have to warn you, punching these pillows is not satisfying due to the quality materials they’re made from.) Save up to 30 % on one today between the original discounts and the coupons on the page, and make sure you snooze and don’t lose.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $32 at Amazon

This deal was originally published by Keith Stawarz on 2/12/2022 and updated with new information on 6/25/2022, and by Erin O’Brien on 08/05/2022.