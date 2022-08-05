Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow | $32 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
When you toss and turn during the night and wake up with a stiff neck or sore shoulders in the morning, it makes for a horrible start to the day. Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillows, especially the Shredded Foam flavor, keep you asleep and assist in giving you that time to recharge your figurative batteries. These luxurious bamboo pillows are stuffed with a proprietary mix of shredded memory foam that can be soft or firm. They’re put through stringent third-party testing to guarantee quality assurance and are both Certi-PUR-US and GreenGuard Gold Certified. Keep those sweating nightmares to a minimum with the Kool-Flow technology. (But we have to warn you, punching these pillows is not satisfying due to the quality materials they’re made from.) Save up to 30% on one today between the original discounts and the coupons on the page, and make sure you snooze and don’t lose.
