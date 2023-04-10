Take Up to 20% Off Kitchen Appliances at Target

Come one, come all, and shop Target’s kitchen appliance sale! You can save up to 20% off on items you’ll use every single day—like this Ninja hot and iced coffee machine, or a Hamilton Beach toaster for only $20! That’s breakfast, right there! We also love-love-love the Ninja Foodi line, especially this $100 blender that makes individually-sized smoothies. It has a sauce preset too—so let it blend up grandma’s special Sunday sauce while you work on dinner.

Appliance Sale | Up to 20% Off | Target

And for the rest of dinner? This air fryer/toaster oven combo will do just the trick. You’ll get use out of all of these small appliances—promise. Grab that up-to-20% off sale and start cookin’!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy at Target