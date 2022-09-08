Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum | $1,200 | Samsung

Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum | $850 | Samsung

The Labor Day deals keep zooming in—including this Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum a beautiful vacuum with intelligent cleaning. This robot’s AI allows it to make a map of your home and understand what to avoid when zooming around the house. Its elegant, unobtrusive design includes a no-touch cleaning station with AirPulse technology to dispose of all of the dust collected by the Jet Bot’s five-layer filtration. The Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum, on the other hand, is a stylish vacuum meant to be seen—as we’ve come to expect from the Bespoke line. This vacuum is lightweight with strong suction performance and a versatile design like the flex tool and washable dustbin. Buy one of these vacuums and clean better—or let the Robot do the cleaning for you.

