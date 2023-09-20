Take This Rake for $18 and Prepare for the Leaves to Start Falling

Fall is just about here. Starbucks and every other company are all selling their pumpkin-spiced everything and soon the leaves will begin changing colors and fall to the ground. You best cle an up your yard with a quality rake. This garden rake is fully adjustable which serves two purposes. One is for better storage, collapsing the rake inward so it can fit easily in your garage , shed, or wherever. The second is to bring the rivets closer or further apart to best latch onto leaves, twigs, pine needles, and more. The shaft is made from thick aluminum that does not rust.

Adjustable Garden Leaf Rake | $18 | Amazon | Clip coupon

Right now, the garden rake is a solid 29% off. However, you can clip the coupon on the item page to save an additional 10%. That brings the price from $28 down to $18.