Take This Collapsible Utility Wagon to the Beach, Shopping, and More for Just $98

Save 30% on a collapsible wagon capable of carrying up to 150 lbs.

Joe Tilleli
Collapsible wagon with drink holders.
Able to support up to 150 lbs. and with a capacity of four cubic feet, this heavy-duty wagon cart should be able to handle all of your shopping or camping needs. The 360° wheels allow it to roll smoothly and remain easy to control. It’s even got two drink holders at the rear of it to throw a water bottle or two in. And then once, you’re done, it folds up easily for storage in your car, garage, or closet—or for easy handling getting on or off public transportation.

MacSports Collapsible Outdoor Utility Wagon | $98 | Amazon

This collapsible outdoor wagon typically goes for $140, but right now you can score yourself one for just $98. That’s a 30% discount.

