Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro | $60 | Amazon

Spend less than half the cost of the heavy hitters in the truly wireless earbuds world and get 80% of the way there with the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro right now, when you save $69 on a pair at Amazon. These headphones offer most of the features of, say, Apple’s AirPods Pro, but at a far more digestible cost. That includes features like active noise cancellation, clear audio in phone calls, up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge and 26 hours when you factor in the case, and wireless charging. They’ll even map your ears for personalized sound, and the Soundcore app comes with EQ settings, control customization, and toggles for noise cancellation or transparency settings so you can hear the world around you, even when they’re in.

Of course they’re probably not as good as AirPods Pro, but I’m willing to bet these earbuds are far better than their current $60 price tag would suggest. Reviews tend to back that up, noting decent bass, noise-canceling that’s good, if not quite as good as the earbud giants at the pricier end of the spectrum, and comfortable, breathable fit. If you’re looking for a solid pair of in-ear wireless earbuds that won’t break the bank, the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Air Pro are likely the ones to beat.