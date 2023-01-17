Take the Apple Watch Ultra on All Your Outdoor Adventures for $50 off

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Apple Watch Ultra | $749 | Amazon



The Apple Watch Ultra is the perfec t smartwatch companion for the most outdoorsy of folks. This rugged GPS and cellular-enabled watch is designed to meet the needs of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and watersport enthusiasts. The corrosion-resistant titanium case is the largest we’ve seen on Apple Watches at 49mm. The always-on retina display is brighter than ever—b eing easy to see, even in direct sunlight. It’s available right now for $50 off with the Ocean Band in midnight , white, and yellow.