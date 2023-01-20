Take Off Your Shoes and Hang Your Coat at This Entryway Storage Bench for 30% off

HomeKoko Entryway Storage Bench | $84 | Amazon

Not everyone is blessed with a closet right by their front door. I know I certainly am not in my tiny one-bedroom apartment. Luckily there are alternatives. This HomeKoko Entryway Storage Bench has plenty of space to keep the coats, bags, and shoes of you and your guests. The coat rack has nine hooks and the shelves are deep to fit plenty of shoes and bags side to side. It’s sturdy and stylish to fit in the corner of your modern-looking home. It’s also equipped with two safety belts on both top corners to prevent it from falling over—keeping the little ones safe. Right now you can get yourself this coat and shoe storage rack for 30% off.