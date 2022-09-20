Apple MagSafe Battery Pack - White | $84 | 15% Off | Amazon

If you hate carrying around a portable phone bank—I get it. Not enough pockets, not enough backpack space, just another thing to keep track of. Thankfully, this Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is $15 off at Amazon —so you can just slap battery power to the back of your iPhone. The MagSafe Battery Pack is compatible with iPhones 12 through 13, with a precise, magnetic fit. The pack itself can be refueled with the same standard lightning cable you use to charge your iPhone at home. Minimal wires? No problem! Quick charge? You betcha. Bring this baby home for just $84.