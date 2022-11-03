Singles Day | 15% off | Anker | Promo Code ANKER1111



Anker has carved a name for itself as a premiere and reliable manufacturer of chargers, power banks, and related accessories. I personally keep an Anker power bank packed in my Nintendo Switch case for any time I travel to nearly triple it s battery life. Right now, Anker has a sale on chargers, hubs, power stations, and more for 15% off. Just use the promo code ANKER1111. In addition, several other chargers and power banks have unique promo codes and discounts.

This charger can power three devices at once with its two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. Thanks to the tech behind GaNPrime, you’ll also charge more efficiently and save energy.

A good power bank is a must-have item when traveling. Ensure yourself some extra battery life for all your devices when an outlet is nowhere in sight . Be it a laptop, smartphone, tablet, or Nintendo Switch, you’ll be ready to keep them up and running.

Apple will continue to be a pain in the ass with its proprietary Lightning port when the rest of the world has shifted to USB-C. If you’re looking for a spare or replacement charger that’s 3x faster than the original 5W charger, look no further.